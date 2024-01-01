$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 145 FX4 | TOW N'GO | AS IS SALE |
2013 Ford F-150
4WD SuperCrew 145 FX4 | TOW N'GO | AS IS SALE |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
178,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET1DFD21033
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,275 KM
Vehicle Description
Victory Ford's TOW N'GO!
The motor Vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
2013 Ford F-150