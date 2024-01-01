Menu
Victory Fords TOW NGO!<BR><BR>The motor Vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Ford F-150

178,275 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 FX4 | TOW N'GO | AS IS SALE |

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 FX4 | TOW N'GO | AS IS SALE |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

178,275KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET1DFD21033

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 178,275 KM

Vehicle Description

Victory Ford's TOW N'GO!

The motor Vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Ford F-150