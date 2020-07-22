Menu
2013 Ford Taurus

71,629 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2013 Ford Taurus

2013 Ford Taurus

Limited, Navigation, Sunroof, Remote Start

2013 Ford Taurus

Limited, Navigation, Sunroof, Remote Start

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

71,629KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5486454
  • Stock #: V5420A
  • VIN: 1FAHP2J81DG102537

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 71,629 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ford Taurus Limited is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Heated And Cooled Front Seats Navigation Remote Start Reverse Camera Reverse Sensing System Sunroof Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

