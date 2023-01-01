$15,998+ tax & licensing
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
2013 GMC Acadia
Denali
158,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9456172
- Stock #: K4654A
- VIN: 1GKKVTKD5DJ118285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 158,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
