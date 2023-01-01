Menu
2013 GMC Acadia

158,000 KM

Details Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
Denali

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

Contact Seller

158,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9456172
  • Stock #: K4654A
  • VIN: 1GKKVTKD5DJ118285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # K4654A
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

