2013 GMC Terrain

132,801 KM

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

SLT-1| NAV| ROOF| BACK-UP CAM

2013 GMC Terrain

SLT-1| NAV| ROOF| BACK-UP CAM

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

132,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6079176
  • Stock #: V19896A
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEK0D6296809

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,801 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 GMC Terrain SLT is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Heated Seats Sunroof Reverse Camera Power Seats Power Locks Power Mirrors Power Windows And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

