Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Location
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
105,166KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10539471
- Stock #: N05880B
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG9DL529045
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 105,166 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
Additional Features
4x4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
