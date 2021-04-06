Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

165,882 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC®

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC®

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,882KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6853130
  Stock #: U04777
  VIN: WDDGF8JB3DA804486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U04777
  • Mileage 165,882 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4D Sedan C 350 Gray 4MATIC®. 4MATIC® 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

