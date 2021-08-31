2014 Chevrolet Cruze...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 6 , 0 1 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7979969

7979969 Stock #: V20487B

V20487B VIN: 1G1PE5SBXE7276415

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V20487B

Mileage 146,017 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.