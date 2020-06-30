Menu
2014 Ford Escape

76,936 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE, Heated Seats, A/C

2014 Ford Escape

SE, Heated Seats, A/C

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  • Listing ID: 5326022
  • Stock #: V19529A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX1EUC11577

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,936KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 76,936 KM

Vehicle Description

To calculate your custom payment options click Shop N Go button.This 2014 Ford Escape SE is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Heated Seats Reverse Camera A/C Power Mirrors Power Locks Power Windows And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

