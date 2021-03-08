Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

62,190 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 6648800
  2. 6648800
  3. 6648800
  4. 6648800
  5. 6648800
  6. 6648800
  7. 6648800
  8. 6648800
  9. 6648800
  10. 6648800
  11. 6648800
  12. 6648800
  13. 6648800
  14. 6648800
  15. 6648800
  16. 6648800
  17. 6648800
  18. 6648800
  19. 6648800
  20. 6648800
  21. 6648800
  22. 6648800
  23. 6648800
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

62,190KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6648800
  • Stock #: V0468A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX1EUC71553

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,190 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 Ford Escape is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 Volkswagen Jett...
 86,385 KM
$17,499 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Ranger XLT...
 1,362 KM
$42,998 + tax & lic
2020 Ford Explorer L...
 10,526 KM
$52,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory