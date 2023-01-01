2014 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 1 , 6 3 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9816550

9816550 Stock #: V3682A

V3682A VIN: 1FMCU0G97EUD54762

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 81,631 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.