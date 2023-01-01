Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

81,631 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

SE | Sun roof | Navigation | Dual heated seats | R

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

SE | Sun roof | Navigation | Dual heated seats | R

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 9816550
  2. 9816550
  3. 9816550
  4. 9816550
  5. 9816550
  6. 9816550
  7. 9816550
  8. 9816550
  9. 9816550
  10. 9816550
  11. 9816550
  12. 9816550
  13. 9816550
  14. 9816550
  15. 9816550
  16. 9816550
  17. 9816550
  18. 9816550
  19. 9816550
  20. 9816550
  21. 9816550
  22. 9816550
  23. 9816550
  24. 9816550
  25. 9816550
  26. 9816550
  27. 9816550
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9816550
  • Stock #: V3682A
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G97EUD54762

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof
Navigation
Dual heated seats
Power seats
Cruise control
Hands free phone

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2022 Ford Mustang MA...
 8,827 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 81,631 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Ford Transit 35...
 499 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory