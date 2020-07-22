Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

66,405 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT, Heated Seats, Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT, Heated Seats, Remote Start

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 5486448
  2. 5486448
  3. 5486448
  4. 5486448
  5. 5486448
  6. 5486448
  7. 5486448
  8. 5486448
  9. 5486448
  10. 5486448
  11. 5486448
  12. 5486448
  13. 5486448
  14. 5486448
  15. 5486448
  16. 5486448
  17. 5486448
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,405KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5486448
  • Stock #: 3GTU2V
  • VIN: 3GTU2VEC7EG103737

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 66,405 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2014 GMG Sierra 1500 SLT is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Remote Start Heated Seats Reverse Camera Reverse Sensing Power Driver Seat Bluetooth Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2017 Ford Edge SEL, ...
 99,452 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 17,057 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 6,911 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory