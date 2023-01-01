Menu
2014 Kia Soul

54,991 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

EX

2014 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

54,991KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9501244
  Stock #: U05130
  VIN: KNDJP3A54E7103576

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Body Style Hatchback
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Mileage 54,991 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

