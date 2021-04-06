Menu
2014 RAM 1500

140,381 KM

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Sport

2014 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5 Sport

140,381KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6855694
  Stock #: U04731AA
  VIN: 1C6RR7MT3ES189689

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,381 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Ram 1500 4D Crew Cab Sport Black Clearcoat Odometer is 10336 kilometers below market average! 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT 8-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * Motor Trend Canada Automobiles of the year Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
4x4
8 speed automatic

