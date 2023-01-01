Menu
2014 RAM 1500

80,272 KM

$23,985

$23,985

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2014 RAM 1500

2014 RAM 1500

SLT BIGHORN

2014 RAM 1500

SLT BIGHORN

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$23,985

80,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9635455
  Stock #: N05540A
  VIN: 1C6RR7LT1ES261202

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Steel
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Mileage 80,272 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 RAM 1500 4D CREW CAB SLT MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT 7 TFT INSTRUMENT CLUSTER, ABS BRAKES, ALLOY WHEELS, ASH TRAY LAMP, AUTO-DIMMING EXTERIOR MIRRORS, AUTO-DIMMING EXTERIOR PASSENGER MIRROR, BIGHORN BADGE, BRIGHT/BRIGHT BILLETS GRILLE, CHROME EXTERIOR MIRRORS, CHROME TUBULAR SIDE STEPS BY MOPAR, COMPASS, DUAL REAR EXHAUST, ELECTRIC SHIFT-ON-DEMAND TRANSFER CASE, ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL, EXTERIOR MIRRORS COURTESY LAMPS, EXTERIOR MIRRORS W/SUPPLEMENTAL SIGNALS, FOG LAMPS, GLOVE BOX LAMP, HEATED DOOR MIRRORS, ILLUMINATED ENTRY, LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, LOW TIRE PRESSURE WARNING, LUXURY GROUP, OVERHEAD CONSOLE W/UGDO, POWER FOLDING MIRRORS, POWER HEATED FOLD-AWAY MIRRORS, POWER MULTI-FUNCTION FOLDAWAY MIRRORS, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN, REAR DOME W/ON/OFF SWITCH LAMP, REAR-VIEW AUTO-DIMMING MIRROR W/MICROPHONE, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, SUN VISORS W/ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS, TOW HOOKS, TRACTION CONTROL, UNDERHOOD LAMP, UNIVERSAL GARAGE DOOR OPENER, WHEELS: 20 X 8 ALUMINUM CHROME CLAD. 4WD HEMI 5.7L V8 MULTI DISPLACEMENT VVT 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC


HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

