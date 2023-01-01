Menu
2014 Toyota Sienna

109,737 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

LE 8 Passenger 8 Passenger

Location

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,737KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9585586
  • Stock #: U05102B
  • VIN: 5TDKK3DC4ES494067

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 109,737 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

