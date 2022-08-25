Menu
2015 Chrysler 200

230,704 KM

Details Description Features

$12,286

+ tax & licensing
$12,286

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2015 Chrysler 200

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

2015 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$12,286

+ taxes & licensing

230,704KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9000676
  • Stock #: N05493A
  • VIN: 1C3CCCFB1FN661390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 230,704 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 CHRYSLER 200 4D SEDAN LX GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT BLACK, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28A. FWD I4 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC


AWARDS:
* IIHS CANADA TOP SAFETY PICK+, TOP SAFETY PICK+
REVIEWS:
* OWNER REVIEWS POINT TOWARDS SELECTION, GENEROUS FEATURE CONTENT FOR THE MONEY, SMOOTH AND PUNCHY V6 POWER, AND AN UPSCALE CABIN AS THE PRIME REASONS THAT SHOPPERS CONSIDERED THE CHRYSLER 200. GOOD BRAKES, GOOD HEADLIGHTS, AND A STRAIGHTFORWARD CENTRAL COMMAND TOUCHSCREEN INTERFACE ROUND OUT THE PACKAGE. SOURCE: AUTOTRADER.CA


HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

