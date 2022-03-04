Menu
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

150,579 KM

Details Features

$19,500

+ tax & licensing
Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

SE/SXT

SE/SXT

Location

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

150,579KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8572925
  Stock #: N05386A
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG3FR684894

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 150,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

