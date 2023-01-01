Menu
2015 Ford Edge

64,055 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2015 Ford Edge

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium | Navigation | remote entry | Dual climat

2015 Ford Edge

Titanium | Navigation | remote entry | Dual climat

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,055KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9565741
  • Stock #: V21375A
  • VIN: 2FMTK3K84FBB23637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Dual zone climate
Dual heated and cooled front seats
Navigation
BLIS
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Hands free phone
Power seats
USB ports
Remote entry
Push button start

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

