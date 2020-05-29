Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2015 Ford Explorer

2015 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2015 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,987KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5134745
  • Stock #: V19053A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F81FGA11208
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2015 Ford Explorer Limited is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Adaptive Cruise Control Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Remote Start Power Folding Mirrors Heated Mirrors 3rd Row Seats Active Park Assist Lane Departure Auto HighBeams Moonroof Trailer Tow Package BLIS And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-XXXX

519-436-1430

