2015 Ford F-150

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 9 3 , 1 7 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9410434

9410434 Stock #: V3657A

V3657A VIN: 1FTEW1EGXFFA31956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 193,171 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.