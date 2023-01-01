$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Ford Fusion
SE| Leather interior | Navigation | Dual heated se
180,994KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10204506
- Stock #: V21542D
- VIN: 3FA6P0H90FR100784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,994 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather interior
Power seats
Heated side mirrors
Dual heated seats
Navigation
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Remote locking
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Automatic
