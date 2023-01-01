Menu
2015 Ford Fusion

180,994 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2015 Ford Fusion

2015 Ford Fusion

SE| Leather interior | Navigation | Dual heated se

2015 Ford Fusion

SE| Leather interior | Navigation | Dual heated se

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

180,994KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10204506
  • Stock #: V21542D
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H90FR100784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V21542D
  • Mileage 180,994 KM

Vehicle Description

Sun roof
Leather interior
Power seats
Heated side mirrors
Dual heated seats
Navigation
Air conditioning
Cruise control
Remote locking

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

