2015 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 0 , 9 9 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10204506

10204506 Stock #: V21542D

V21542D VIN: 3FA6P0H90FR100784

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # V21542D

Mileage 180,994 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.