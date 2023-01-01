$CALL+ tax & licensing
Victory Ford
519-436-1430
2015 Ford Mustang
GT | Leather interior | Bluetooth | BLIS |
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
42,956KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10165455
- Stock #: V4135A
- VIN: 1FA6P8CFXF5378784
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # V4135A
- Mileage 42,956 KM
Vehicle Description
Power seats
Navigation
Bluetooth
BLIS
Air conditioning
Push button start
Remote locking
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
Manual
