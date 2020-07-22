Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Ford Taurus

49,675 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Taurus

2015 Ford Taurus

Limited, Navigation, Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Taurus

Limited, Navigation, Heated Seats

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 5486442
  2. 5486442
  3. 5486442
  4. 5486442
  5. 5486442
  6. 5486442
  7. 5486442
  8. 5486442
  9. 5486442
  10. 5486442
  11. 5486442
  12. 5486442
  13. 5486442
  14. 5486442
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

49,675KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5486442
  • Stock #: V18871A
  • VIN: 1FAHP2J87FG150496

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 49,675 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Ford Taurus is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Heated Seats Sunroof Bluetooth Push Button Start Remote Start Cruise Control Power Windows Power Locks Keyless Entry And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2017 Ford Edge SEL, ...
 99,452 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 17,057 KM
$55,999 + tax & lic
2020 Lincoln Corsair...
 6,911 KM
$59,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory