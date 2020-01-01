Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance,heated seats

2015 Hyundai Elantra

Sport Appearance,heated seats

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,115KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4503729
  • Stock #: V19216B
  • VIN: KMHDH4AE8FU449449
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2015 Hyundai Elantra is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Heated seats
Bluetooth
Power locks
Power windows
Radio
Manual seats
Active eco mode
Power mirrors
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning, Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
Book your appointment today!
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

