2015 Jeep Cherokee

North,Hated Seats/Steering

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 95,842KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4380327
  • Stock #: V18075A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMCSXFW624586
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Heated seats
Heated Steering wheel
Bluetooth
Terrain select
Backup camera
Power Windows
Power Locks
Heated Window section for Wiper Blades
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning, Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
Book your appointment today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

