Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Jeep Wrangler

130,998 KM

Details Features

$30,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

Lally Kia

519-352-6200

Contact Seller
2015 Jeep Wrangler

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

  1. 9239851
  2. 9239851
  3. 9239851
  4. 9239851
  5. 9239851
  6. 9239851
  7. 9239851
  8. 9239851
  9. 9239851
Contact Seller

$30,998

+ taxes & licensing

130,998KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9239851
  • Stock #: K4415A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEGXFL592447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 130,998 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
6 Speed Manual
4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lally Kia

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 168,311 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 71,420 KM
$30,799 + tax & lic
2022 Kia Telluride N...
 343 KM
$66,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lally Kia

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

Call Dealer

519-352-XXXX

(click to show)

519-352-6200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory