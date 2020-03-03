Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Lincoln MKC

Nav,Heated/Cooled seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lincoln MKC

Nav,Heated/Cooled seats

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 4727841
  2. 4727841
  3. 4727841
  4. 4727841
  5. 4727841
  6. 4727841
  7. 4727841
  8. 4727841
  9. 4727841
  10. 4727841
  11. 4727841
  12. 4727841
  13. 4727841
  14. 4727841
  15. 4727841
  16. 4727841
  17. 4727841
  18. 4727841
  19. 4727841
  20. 4727841
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,917KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4727841
  • Stock #: V8640A
  • VIN: 5LMTJ2AH9FUJ36034
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2015 Lincoln MKC is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Heated seats Heated rear seats Cooled seats Heated Steering wheel Blind spot information system Panoramic Sunroof Power windows Power locks Power seats And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 51,463 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey C...
 57,537 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 58,684 KM
$21,999 + tax & lic
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Send A Message