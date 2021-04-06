Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Lincoln MKC

85,462 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2015 Lincoln MKC

2015 Lincoln MKC

| NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Lincoln MKC

| NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 6886308
  2. 6886308
  3. 6886308
  4. 6886308
  5. 6886308
  6. 6886308
  7. 6886308
  8. 6886308
  9. 6886308
  10. 6886308
  11. 6886308
  12. 6886308
  13. 6886308
  14. 6886308
  15. 6886308
  16. 6886308
  17. 6886308
  18. 6886308
  19. 6886308
  20. 6886308
  21. 6886308
  22. 6886308
  23. 6886308
  24. 6886308
  25. 6886308
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

85,462KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6886308
  • Stock #: V20062A
  • VIN: 5LMCJ2A9XFUJ38335

Vehicle Details

  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V20062A
  • Mileage 85,462 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Lincoln MKC is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Heated Seats Dual Zone Climate Control Moonroof Bluetooth Power Windows Power Locks And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Victory Ford

2015 Lincoln MKC | N...
 85,462 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Jaguar E-Type R...
 335 KM
$52,999 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Explorer X...
 56,887 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory