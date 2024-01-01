Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>The 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.<br /> On this MKZ Hybrid you will find features like;<br /> <br /> Heated Seats</p> <p>Heated Steering Wheel</p> <p>THX Surrond Sound System</p> <p>Power Decklid</p> <p>BLIS</p> <p>Upgraded 19’ Rims</p> <p>Navigation</p> <p>Backup Camera</p> <p>Reverse Sensing System</p> <p>Power Windows</p> <p>Power Locks</p> <p>Power Seats</p> <p>and so much more!!<br /> <br /> Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br /> <br /> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br /> <br /> We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.<br /> All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.<br /> <br /> All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.<br /> <br /> Book your appointment today!</p>

2015 Lincoln MKZ

93,845 KM

Details Description Features

$16,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Lincoln MKZ

Hybrid Nav | Heated Seats/Steering Wheel |

Watch This Vehicle
12050362

2015 Lincoln MKZ

Hybrid Nav | Heated Seats/Steering Wheel |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,845KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3LN6L2LU9FR628106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V3299A
  • Mileage 93,845 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2015 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid, a standout addition to our inventory, is now available at Victory Ford Lincoln. Elevate your driving experience with this exceptional model.

On this MKZ Hybrid you will find features like;



Heated Seats



Heated Steering Wheel



THX Surrond Sound System



Power Decklid



BLIS



Upgraded 19’ Rims



Navigation



Backup Camera



Reverse Sensing System



Power Windows



Power Locks



Power Seats



and so much more!!



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.



***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM



We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.

All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.



All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.



Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2021 Ford Explorer Limited Sunroof | Heated and Cooled Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Ford Explorer Limited Sunroof | Heated and Cooled Seats | 76,571 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT | 5.7L V8 HEMI | 20' Rims | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT | 5.7L V8 HEMI | 20' Rims | 62,083 KM $38,901 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve ACC + Lane Keeping Aid | Panoroof | for sale in Chatham, ON
2021 Lincoln Corsair Reserve ACC + Lane Keeping Aid | Panoroof | 54,944 KM $35,499 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2015 Lincoln MKZ