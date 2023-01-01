$23,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Lally Kia
519-352-6200
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
2015 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
63,243KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10114962
- Stock #: K4778
- VIN: JM1BM1W32F1230937
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 63,243 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lally Kia
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5