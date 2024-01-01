$14,733+ tax & licensing
2015 RAM 1500
SLT
2015 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Auto Motion
505 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R2
519-354-4446
$14,733
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 22717
- Mileage 214,546 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting our 2015 RAM 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 in Bright White Clear Coat. Powered by a TurboCharged EcoDiesel 3.0 Litre 6 Cylinder that offers 230hp while tethered to a durable TorqueFlite 8 Speed Automatic transmission with an instrument panel-mounted rotary dial shifter that allows for effortless shifting. This efficient Four Wheel Drive team rewards you with approximately 9.0L/100km on the road and a smooth comfortable ride with superior acceleration. You'll make a statement without saying a word when you pull up in this attractive 1500 SLT. Designed so you can work smarter, not harder, you'll also find automatic headlights, a locking tailgate, and vinyl floor covering that can take some serious punishment. Inside our SLT, you will be in comfort and style with cloth seats, power accessories, a touchscreen display, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, and media hub with USB and audio jack. Anyone who sees it will admire the upscale interior that will make you smile every single time you slide in. As always, safety is priority number one at RAM, and with ABS, stability control, hill start assist, trailer sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags you can rest easy knowing you'll be safeguarded. Now is the time to make this 1500 SLT your partner for work and play. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Errors and omissions excepted Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit - All credit applications are 100% processed! Let us help you get your credit started or rebuilt with our experienced team of professionals. Good credit? Let us source the best rates and loan that suits you. Same day approval! No waiting! Experience the difference at Chatham's award winning Pre-Owned dealership 3 years running! All vehicles are sold certified and e-tested, unless otherwise stated. Helping people get behind the wheel since 1999! If we don't have the vehicle you are looking for, let us find it! All cars serviced through our onsite facility. Servicing all makes and models. We are proud to serve southwestern Ontario with quality vehicles for over 16 years! Can't make it in? No problem! Take advantage of our NO FEE delivery service! Chatham-Kent, Sarnia, London, Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Belle River, LaSalle, Tecumseh, Kitchener, Cambridge, waterloo, Hamilton, Oakville, Toronto and the GTA.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Motion
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Auto Motion
Auto Motion
Call Dealer
519-354-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-354-4446