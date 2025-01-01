$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan
4MOTION 4dr Auto Special Edition
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
Used
122,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX7FW594274
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,593 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
