2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

122,593 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Special Edition

12403191

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan

4MOTION 4dr Auto Special Edition

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
122,593KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WVGJV7AX7FW594274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 122,593 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2015 Volkswagen Tiguan