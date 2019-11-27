Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Acura RDX

Elite Pkg, Nav, Adaptive Cruise

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Acura RDX

Elite Pkg, Nav, Adaptive Cruise

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 4380321
  2. 4380321
  3. 4380321
  4. 4380321
  5. 4380321
  6. 4380321
  7. 4380321
  8. 4380321
  9. 4380321
  10. 4380321
  11. 4380321
  12. 4380321
  13. 4380321
  14. 4380321
  15. 4380321
  16. 4380321
  17. 4380321
  18. 4380321
  19. 4380321
  20. 4380321
  21. 4380321
  22. 4380321
  23. 4380321
  24. 4380321
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,087KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4380321
  • Stock #: V6634A
  • VIN: 5J8TB4H74GL804277
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2016 RDX Acura is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Navigation
Heated And Cooled Seats
Power Seats
Backup Camera With Sensors
Sunroof
Adaptive Cruise
Winter Tires + Rims
Lane Keep
Power Windows
Power Locks
Push Start
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning, Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
Book your appointment today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • Navigation System
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 Lincoln Nautilu...
 4,940 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Mustang GT...
 8,822 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Lincoln MKX ,He...
 96,314 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Send A Message