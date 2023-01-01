Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 BMW X5

110,093 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2016 BMW X5

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Watch This Vehicle

2016 BMW X5

xDrive35i

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 10108626
  2. 10108626
  3. 10108626
  4. 10108626
  5. 10108626
  6. 10108626
  7. 10108626
  8. 10108626
  9. 10108626
  10. 10108626
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
110,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108626
  • Stock #: N05789B
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C5XG0P21814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N05789B
  • Mileage 110,093 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2016 BMW X5 xDrive35i
 110,093 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 41,414 KM
$23,576 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-150 XLT
 152,370 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory