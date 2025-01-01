$12,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Cruze
Limited 1LT New Arrival | Low Low KMs | Clean CarFax
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
Used
83,461KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1PE5SB5G7107194
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,461 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
