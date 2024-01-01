Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chrysler 200

107,550 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chrysler 200

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler 200

LX

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
107,550KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCCFB9GN177839

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # CC00006F
  • Mileage 107,550 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

Used 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Jeep Wrangler Sahara 83,076 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Honda Civic EX for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Honda Civic EX 28,628 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 BASE ONE OWNER LOW KILOMETERS for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport 2.4 BASE ONE OWNER LOW KILOMETERS 62,503 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler 200