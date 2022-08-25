$22,938+ tax & licensing
$22,938
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2016 Chrysler 200
2016 Chrysler 200
Limited LIMITED NAVIGATION LOW KMS
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$22,938
+ taxes & licensing
18,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9000682
- Stock #: U05079
- VIN: 1C3CCCAB0GN140217
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 18,439 KM
Vehicle Description
AWARDS:
* IIHS CANADA TOP SAFETY PICK+
REVIEWS:
* OWNER REVIEWS POINT TOWARDS SELECTION, GENEROUS FEATURE CONTENT FOR THE MONEY, SMOOTH AND PUNCHY V6 POWER, AND AN UPSCALE CABIN AS THE PRIME REASONS THAT SHOPPERS CONSIDERED THE CHRYSLER 200. GOOD BRAKES, GOOD HEADLIGHTS, AND A STRAIGHTFORWARD CENTRAL COMMAND TOUCHSCREEN INTERFACE ROUND OUT THE PACKAGE. SOURCE: AUTOTRADER.CA
AWARDS:

* IIHS CANADA TOP SAFETY PICK+

REVIEWS:

* OWNER REVIEWS POINT TOWARDS SELECTION, GENEROUS FEATURE CONTENT FOR THE MONEY, SMOOTH AND PUNCHY V6 POWER, AND AN UPSCALE CABIN AS THE PRIME REASONS THAT SHOPPERS CONSIDERED THE CHRYSLER 200. GOOD BRAKES, GOOD HEADLIGHTS, AND A STRAIGHTFORWARD CENTRAL COMMAND TOUCHSCREEN INTERFACE ROUND OUT THE PACKAGE. SOURCE: AUTOTRADER.CA
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic


Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5