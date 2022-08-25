Menu
2016 Chrysler 200

18,439 KM

Details Description Features

$22,938

+ tax & licensing
$22,938

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited LIMITED NAVIGATION LOW KMS

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited LIMITED NAVIGATION LOW KMS

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$22,938

+ taxes & licensing

18,439KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9000682
  • Stock #: U05079
  • VIN: 1C3CCCAB0GN140217

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 18,439 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHRYSLER 200 4D SEDAN LIMITED GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT BLACK. ODOMETER IS 79076 KILOMETERS BELOW MARKET AVERAGE! FWD I4 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC


AWARDS:
* IIHS CANADA TOP SAFETY PICK+
REVIEWS:
* OWNER REVIEWS POINT TOWARDS SELECTION, GENEROUS FEATURE CONTENT FOR THE MONEY, SMOOTH AND PUNCHY V6 POWER, AND AN UPSCALE CABIN AS THE PRIME REASONS THAT SHOPPERS CONSIDERED THE CHRYSLER 200. GOOD BRAKES, GOOD HEADLIGHTS, AND A STRAIGHTFORWARD CENTRAL COMMAND TOUCHSCREEN INTERFACE ROUND OUT THE PACKAGE. SOURCE: AUTOTRADER.CA


HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

