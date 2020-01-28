Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus,Nav, Blu-ray Player

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus,Nav, Blu-ray Player

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 4574172
  2. 4574172
  3. 4574172
  4. 4574172
  5. 4574172
  6. 4574172
  7. 4574172
  8. 4574172
  9. 4574172
  10. 4574172
  11. 4574172
  12. 4574172
  13. 4574172
  14. 4574172
  15. 4574172
  16. 4574172
  17. 4574172
  18. 4574172
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,730KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4574172
  • Stock #: V18668A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2GR164314
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Navigation
Blu-Ray/DVD Player
Heated Front Seats
Stow N Go
Backup Camera
Power Windows
Power Locks
Keyless Entry
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 19,003 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE
 85,409 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape Tit...
 16,338 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Send A Message