$15,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Edge
Titanium ACC + Lane Keeping | Panoroof |
2016 Ford Edge
Titanium ACC + Lane Keeping | Panoroof |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,605 KM
Vehicle Description
NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD
???????????????????????????????????????
2016 FORD EDGE TITANIUM AWD
302A | Canadian Touring Package | Drivers Package
Refined Mid-Size SUV with Luxury, Comfort, and Advanced Safety
The 2016 Ford Edge Titanium delivers a perfect balance of upscale styling, premium technology, and confident performance. Outfitted with the Canadian Touring Package and Drivers Package, this SUV is built for comfort and safety on every drive.
???????????????????????????????????????
POWER & PERFORMANCE
? 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Engine (280 HP / 250 lb-ft torque)
? 6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive
? Class II Trailer Tow Prep (when equipped)
? AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control
???????????????????????????????????????
TITANIUM 302A CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE
Panoramic Vista Roof®
Voice-Activated Navigation System
Heated & Cooled Leather-Trimmed Front Seats
Heated Rear Seats
Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert
Premium Sony® Audio System with 12 Speakers
???????????????????????????????????????
DRIVERS PACKAGE
? Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning with Brake Support
? Lane-Keeping Assist
? Front 180-Degree Camera with Washer
? Enhanced Park Assist with Parallel & Perpendicular Park-Out Assist
???????????????????????????????????????
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Victory Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Victory Ford
Victory Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-436-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-436-1430