Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD</strong></p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>2016 FORD EDGE TITANIUM AWD</strong></p> <p>302A | Canadian Touring Package | Drivers Package<br /> Refined Mid-Size SUV with Luxury, Comfort, and Advanced Safety</p> <p>The 2016 Ford Edge Titanium delivers a perfect balance of upscale styling, premium technology, and confident performance. Outfitted with the Canadian Touring Package and Drivers Package, this SUV is built for comfort and safety on every drive.</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>POWER & PERFORMANCE</strong><br /> ? 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Engine (280 HP / 250 lb-ft torque)<br /> ? 6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters<br /> ? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive<br /> ? Class II Trailer Tow Prep (when equipped)<br /> ? AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>TITANIUM 302A CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE</strong><br /> Panoramic Vista Roof®<br /> Voice-Activated Navigation System<br /> Heated & Cooled Leather-Trimmed Front Seats<br /> Heated Rear Seats<br /> Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert<br /> Premium Sony® Audio System with 12 Speakers</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <p><strong>DRIVERS PACKAGE</strong><br /> ? Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning with Brake Support<br /> ? Lane-Keeping Assist<br /> ? Front 180-Degree Camera with Washer<br /> ? Enhanced Park Assist with Parallel & Perpendicular Park-Out Assist</p> <p>???????????????????????????????????????</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Special Offer:</strong><br /> Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</p> <p><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> ? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)<br /> ? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive<br /> ? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)</p> <hr /> <p><strong>Additional Details:</strong><br /> Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</p> <p><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</p>

2016 Ford Edge

137,605 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium ACC + Lane Keeping | Panoroof |

Watch This Vehicle
12884906

2016 Ford Edge

Titanium ACC + Lane Keeping | Panoroof |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 12884906
  2. 12884906
  3. 12884906
Contact Seller

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMPK3K96GBC46755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,605 KM

Vehicle Description

NOW AVAILABLE AT VICTORY FORD



???????????????????????????????????????



2016 FORD EDGE TITANIUM AWD



302A | Canadian Touring Package | Drivers Package

Refined Mid-Size SUV with Luxury, Comfort, and Advanced Safety



The 2016 Ford Edge Titanium delivers a perfect balance of upscale styling, premium technology, and confident performance. Outfitted with the Canadian Touring Package and Drivers Package, this SUV is built for comfort and safety on every drive.



???????????????????????????????????????



POWER & PERFORMANCE

? 3.5L Ti-VCT V6 Engine (280 HP / 250 lb-ft torque)

? 6-Speed SelectShift® Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters

? Intelligent All-Wheel Drive

? Class II Trailer Tow Prep (when equipped)

? AdvanceTrac® with Roll Stability Control



???????????????????????????????????????



TITANIUM 302A CANADIAN TOURING PACKAGE

Panoramic Vista Roof®

Voice-Activated Navigation System

Heated & Cooled Leather-Trimmed Front Seats

Heated Rear Seats

Blind Spot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert

Premium Sony® Audio System with 12 Speakers



???????????????????????????????????????



DRIVERS PACKAGE

? Adaptive Cruise Control & Collision Warning with Brake Support

? Lane-Keeping Assist

? Front 180-Degree Camera with Washer

? Enhanced Park Assist with Parallel & Perpendicular Park-Out Assist



???????????????????????????????????????




Special Offer:

Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.



Peace of Mind Included:

? 3-Month Comprehensive Warranty (for vehicles under 10 years old & under 160,000 km)

? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing Transparent & Competitive

? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)




Additional Details:

Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.



Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today

Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2022 Ford Ranger Lariat ACC + Lane Keeping | B&O Sound | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Ford Ranger Lariat ACC + Lane Keeping | B&O Sound | 57,504 KM $43,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Sunroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve Sunroof | ACC + Lane Keeping | 52,104 KM $41,999 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 201A | Panoroof | Luxury Package | for sale in Chatham, ON
2022 Lincoln Corsair Reserve 201A | Panoroof | Luxury Package | 46,150 KM $39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2016 Ford Edge