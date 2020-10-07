+ taxes & licensing
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
This 2016 Ford Edge SEL is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Heated Seats Sync Bluetooth Reverse Camera Reverse Sensing System Power Driver Seat Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!
