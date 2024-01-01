Menu
2016 Ford F-150 4D SuperCrew XLT Red 4WD. 4WD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic

Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca

2016 Ford F-150

73,974 KM

$27,994

+ tax & licensing
Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

73,974KM
VIN 1FTEW1E81GFC63713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 73,974 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Ford F-150 4D SuperCrew XLT Red 4WD. 4WD 3.5L V6 Ti-VCT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic


Awards:
* IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick
Reviews:
* Many owners say the F-150s wide selection of handy and high-tech features plays a major role in its appeal, with the advanced parking and trailer maneuvering systems being common favourites. A commanding driving position, very spacious cabin, and relatively easy-to-use control layouts round out the package. Performance typically rates highly as well, especially from the EcoBoost engines. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

2016 Ford F-150