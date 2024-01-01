Menu
Account
Sign In
<br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. <br><br>Book your appointment today!<br>

2016 Ford F-350

82,069 KM

Details Description Features

$55,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-350

Lariat 6.7L V8 Diesel | Ultimate Package |

Watch This Vehicle
11910260

2016 Ford F-350

Lariat 6.7L V8 Diesel | Ultimate Package |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Contact Seller

$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
82,069KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BTXGEB65576

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,069 KM

Vehicle Description



Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2024 Ford Edge Titanium Panoramic Sunroof | ACC + Lane Centering | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford Edge Titanium Panoramic Sunroof | ACC + Lane Centering | 5,377 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 Raptor Executive Demo | By Appointment Only | for sale in Chatham, ON
2024 Ford F-150 Raptor Executive Demo | By Appointment Only | 8,141 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Escape SE Navigation | Power Liftgate | for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Ford Escape SE Navigation | Power Liftgate | 124,188 KM $15,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$55,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-350