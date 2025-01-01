Menu
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. 
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. 

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. 

Book your appointment today!

2016 GMC Canyon

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Canyon

4x4 | Incoming Unit | Low Milage! |

2016 GMC Canyon

4x4 | Incoming Unit | Low Milage! |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTH6BEA2G1284587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2016 GMC Canyon