2016 GMC Yukon XL

Denali,Nav, Sunroof, DVD, Bluetooth

2016 GMC Yukon XL

Denali,Nav, Sunroof, DVD, Bluetooth

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 99,280KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4380324
  • Stock #: V19201A
  • VIN: 1GKS2HKJ5GR103522
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Brown
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2016 Yukon XL Denali is equipped with all of the must have amenities!
Including:
Navigation
Power boards
Heated seats
Cooled seats
Bluetooth
Dual DVD/blueray players
Leather interior
Sunroof
Backup camera
Power windows
Power locks
And so much more!
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning, Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
Book your appointment today!
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • 4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

