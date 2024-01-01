$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic
Touring
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
76,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC3B95GH425137
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # N05822C
- Mileage 76,096 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
