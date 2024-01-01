Menu
2016 Honda Civic

76,096 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda Civic

Touring

2016 Honda Civic

Touring

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

76,096KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFC3B95GH425137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # N05822C
  • Mileage 76,096 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2016 Honda Civic