Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

82,189 KM

Details Description Features

$21,802

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,802

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto Luxury

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 6853122
  2. 6853122
  3. 6853122
  4. 6853122
  5. 6853122
  6. 6853122
  7. 6853122
  8. 6853122
  9. 6853122
  10. 6853122
  11. 6853122
  12. 6853122
  13. 6853122
  14. 6853122
  15. 6853122
  16. 6853122
  17. 6853122
  18. 6853122
  19. 6853122
  20. 6853122
  21. 6853122
  22. 6853122
  23. 6853122
  24. 6853122
  25. 6853122
  26. 6853122
  27. 6853122
Contact Seller

$21,802

+ taxes & licensing

82,189KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6853122
  • Stock #: U04773
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF0GU141921

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 82,189 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe XL 4D Sport Utility Luxury Black Odometer is 13254 kilometers below market average! AWD 3.3L V6 DGI DOHC 24V 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 35,981 KM
$37,900 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 54,462 KM
$39,900 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 300 4D...
 169,426 KM
$16,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory