Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited Adventure Edition for sale in Chatham, ON

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

204,000 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited Adventure Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14206502

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

Limited Adventure Edition

Location

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

  1. 1780446553332
  2. 1780446553831
  3. 1780446554268
  4. 1780446554702
  5. 1780446555167
  6. 1780446555613
  7. 1780446556056
  8. 1780446556520
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
204,000KM
VIN 5XYZUDLA1GG365878

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 204,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Chatham Fine Cars

Used 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited Adventure Edition for sale in Chatham, ON
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited Adventure Edition 204,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Ford Edge Titanium 232,101 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2005 BMW Z4 2.5i for sale in Chatham, ON
2005 BMW Z4 2.5i 140,000 MI $CALL + tax & lic

Email Chatham Fine Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-2544

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport