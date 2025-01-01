Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

173,187 KM

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

12837598

2016 Jeep Cherokee

4WD 4dr Trailhawk

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

Used
173,187KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBS5GW366884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CCPC00183B
  • Mileage 173,187 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Jeep Cherokee