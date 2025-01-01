$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr Trailhawk
2016 Jeep Cherokee
4WD 4dr Trailhawk
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,187KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBS5GW366884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CCPC00183B
- Mileage 173,187 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry
Backup Camera;Brake Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Power Windows;Satellite Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
