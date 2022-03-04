$28,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Motion
519-354-4446
2016 Jeep Cherokee
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Limited
Location
Auto Motion
505 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R2
519-354-4446
$28,495
+ taxes & licensing
81,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8464215
- Stock #: 22649
- VIN: 1C4PJMDB2GW194326
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 81,916 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto Motion
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Auto Motion
505 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R2