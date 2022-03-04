Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

81,916 KM

Details Features

$28,495

+ tax & licensing
Auto Motion

519-354-4446

Limited

Location

Auto Motion

505 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R2

519-354-4446

81,916KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8464215
  • Stock #: 22649
  • VIN: 1C4PJMDB2GW194326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 81,916 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Motion

505 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R2

