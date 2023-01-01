Menu
2016 Jeep Cherokee

82,741 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2016 Jeep Cherokee

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

82,741KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9485550
  • Stock #: N05550A
  • VIN: 1C4PJMBS0GW101659

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 82,741 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

